Rumer Willis Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Throwback Pics of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Happy birthday, Rumer Willis! Rumer turned 33 years old on Monday, and celebrated by sharing priceless, never-before-seen pictures of herself growing up with her famous parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Rumer posted the photos on Instagram, writing, "How it started….. 8.16.88." Pictures include 58-year-old Demi holding her up as a baby and 66-year-old Bruce also cradling her as a baby. On her Instagram Story, Rumer shared a new picture of herself on her birthday, glowing in a white floral dress and clear eyeglasses.

Instagram

Rumer is the eldest of Demi and Bruce's three daughters together, which includes 30-year-old Scout and 27-year-old Tallulah. Bruce also has two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming -- 9-year-old Mabel and 7-year-old Evelyn. Emma posted her own birthday wishes for Rumer on her Instagram Story, sharing pictures of Rumer with Mabel and Evelyn.

"Happy birthday @rumerwillis," Emma wrote. "We love you so much."

Instagram

Instagram

As for her sisters, Rumer celebrated her birthday a day early with a fun Western-themed outing with Scout and her friend, Tommy Dorfman, which included line dancing and karaoke. Scout shared videos and pictures on her Instagram Story, also writing of her sister, "An icon was born today."

Instagram

Meanwhile, Tallulah wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's my powerful divine goddess of a big sisters birthday today!!"

For more on the Willis family's close relationship, including Demi and Bruce's adorable blended family celebrations, watch the video below.