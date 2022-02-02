Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Unveiled on 'The Masked Singer,' Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Walk Off Stage

Things took a turn during the filming of the season 7 premiere of The Masked Singer. During last week's taping of Fox's competition series, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked, multiple outlets report.

ET has reached out to Fox, Jeong, Thicke and Giuliani for comment.

According to Deadline, who was first to report the news, Jeong and Thicke "quickly left the stage in protest" after Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney, became the first contestant to be revealed in season 7.

Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and bantered with Giuliani after Jeong and Thicke's exits, per the outlet. The two male judges did eventually return, Deadline reports.

Giuliani isn't the first controversial contestant on The Masked Singer. Back in 2020, eyebrows were raised when former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was unmasked.

During the first promo for the show's upcoming season, it was revealed that the celebrities will be divided into three different competition groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer will premiere March 9 on Fox.