Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Proposes to Girlfriend on Broadway -- and 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'

Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday.

"last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.

"the crowd clapped - and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family ❤️❤️❤️" Rosie finished the post. She included a second photo of the happy couple standing with Hillary Clinton in front of the show's stage. It appears the former first lady just happened to be at the same show.

The Phantom of the Opera may have already held a special significance for Blake and his now-fiancée, Teresa Teresa Garofalow Westervelt. For Halloween 2021, the couple dressed as the Phantom and Christine, which Blake posted on his Instagram account.

"Angel of music," he captioned the post.

Rosie O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell, his fiance Teresa Garofalow Westervelt and Mary Ann Westervelt pose at the hit musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' at The Majestic Theatre on Dec. 18, 2022 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Though Blake typically keeps away from media attention, Rosie has posted photos of him on her Instagram several times, including a few with Teresa. In August 2021, Rosie shared a photo of herself, daughter Dakota, Blake, and Teresa with the caption, "We r family ❤️👋🏽😜 #la."

Based on an anniversary post on Blake's Instagram in 2021, he and Teresa have been together for over six years. "5 years ago I slid into your dm and I'm soooo grateful you didn't ignore me," he wrote at the time. "I am so lucky to have fallen in love with such an amazing person. Happy late anniversary baby girl."

Blake is the third youngest of Rosie's five children -- Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Vivienne, 20, and Dakota, around 10.