Rosie O'Donnell to Return for 'A League of Their Own' Series in New Role

Batter up! Rosie O'Donnell is stepping back onto the baseball field for Amazon Prime Video's A League of Their Own reboot, three decades after she starred in the original 1992 Penny Marshall film. O'Donnell, who played third baseman Doris Murphy in the film, will be portraying a new role in the upcoming series, which drops all eight episodes Friday, Aug. 12.

The reboot introduces a new generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the All-American Girls Baseball League in the 1940s. The new A League of Their Own follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

According toEntertainment Weekly, O'Donnell will have a small role as local bar owner Vi. A fan of the Rockford Peaches, Vi crosses paths with Carson and welcomes her into her orbit.

The series also stars Nick Offerman, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

ET was with Marshall and the cast during the making of the original A League of Their Own, where the director revealed behind-the-scenes nuggets, including the fact that Geena Davis, who was celebrated for her performance as catcher "Dottie" Hinson, was not her first choice for the role. "I wanted Demi Moore," Marshall admitted in ET's throwback footage. "Demi Moore I liked, but by the time we came around, she was pregnant."

Marshall shared that she decided to make the film after seeing a documentary about the women’s league. "It’s about friendship," she said at the time. "It’s about people feeling better about themselves."

A League of Their Own drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.