Rosie O'Donnell Shares How She's Lost 10 Pounds Since Christmas

Rosie O'Donnell is feeling healthy and happy in the New Year. The 60-year-old TV personality took to her TikTok account to share the news that she's down 10 pounds since Christmas.

"I needed to let you know I lost 10 pounds, since Christmas! Ten pounds, I'm very happy," she shared in one video.

When a commenter asked for O'Donnell's weight loss program, she shared that her doctor had put her on an appetite suppressant used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and a high cholesterol medication two months ago, but she also made some big changes to her diet, specifically her liquid intake.

"Christmas I stopped drinking anything except water. I have had champagne one night that was a toast and I had wine one night, so it hasn't been 100 percent. But I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day," she shared. "All I drink is water now. And I'm not eating sugar as much as I can."

Noting that her appetite has "decreased significantly," which she credits to the medication, O'Donnell added, "And I'm trying to move more. So all those things combined, that's what it is."

She added in another video, "Soda is the enemy, period. You've gotta get rid of it," sharing that her doctor told her to have a regular soda versus a diet if she was going to have one.