Rosie O'Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Thinking Her Father Is Deepak Chopra

Rosie O'Donnell made a major faux pas and managed to embarrass her son, Blake, his girlfriend, and her pal, Fran Drescher, in the process. While dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, over the weekend, the 59-year-old former talk show host ran into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

She spoke about the awkward encounter on TikTok, noting that Nick and Priyanka were seated next to her group at the restaurant. Rosie admitted that she didn't know the 39-year-old actress and "always assumed" that she was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

"So I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom' and, 'Hi, I know your dad,'" Rosie recalled of addressing Priyanka. "She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"

Priyanka's actual father is Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013.

Rosie said she was "so embarrassed" by the gaffe, and asked fans if she was "the only one who thought" Priyanka was Deepak's daughter.

She later posted a follow-up TikTok clip apologizing to Priyanka for the mishap.

Noting that Priyanka "wasn't rude, it was just awkward," Rosie added, "I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one."

"I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry," she said. "Sometimes I f**k up. I did at Nobu."

Priyanka has yet to publicly respond to Rosie's apology.

