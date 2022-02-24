Rosie O'Donnell Announces Daughter Chelsea Gave Birth to Baby No. 3

Rosie O'Donnell is a new grandma yet again! The actress and TV personality revealed on Wednesday that her daughter, Chelsea, had welcomed her third child.

"Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning," O'Donnell, 59, shared in a video she posted to TikTok and Instagram. "Three girls under three, oh my gosh!"

The comic went on to reveal that her new grandchild's name is Avery Lynn, and that Chelsea, her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa, and their kids are all healthy and happy.

"Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine," O'Donnell shared. "Just call me 'Nana 3'."

"Three grandkids. I'm a nana. I love it," an emotional O'Donnell marveled as she concluded her message.

O'Donnell also posted a sweet snapshot of her newborn granddaughter shortly after being born, and wrote, "Avery lynn - look! we have the same tummy #grandbabies."

Back in January 2019 -- a month after Chelsea welcomed her first child -- O'Donnell sat down for an interview on the Today show where she opened up about the experience of becoming a first-time grandmother.

"She called me from Wisconsin -- Chels, my daughter, lives there with her partner Jake -- and she called and said, 'I'm in labor,'" O'Donnell recounted, adding how the distance made it impossible to be with her daughter during delivery.

"I got on a plane and I missed the birth by, like an hour," the 56-year-old actress explained to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "But she’s happy."

One of the best moments for O'Donnell came when she first got the chance to hold her granddaughter, Skylar Rose, for the first time. The actress said it was "really trippy," and marveled at the baby girl's long locks.

"She has a full head of black hair, like full," she shared. "You can do styles with her hair, you know?"

For more on O'Donnell's adorable family, check out the video below.