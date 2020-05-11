Rosario Dawson Crashes Boyfriend Cory Booker's Interview, Talks Voting 'For My Man and Marijuana'

Rosario Dawson can't contain her excitement for her boyfriend, Cory Booker! The 41-year-old actress and activist crashed the 51-year-old New Jersey senator's virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night following his reelection news.

"Rosario was a little bit concerned that pot might have done better than me in the last election," Booker joked of his girlfriend reacting to the news that recreational marijuana had been legalized in New Jersey.

Later in the interview, host Kimmel asked whether Sen. Booker was planning to "celebrate" the legalization of recreational marijuana.

"I want you to know there's somebody here," Booker replied, grinning, as Dawson came on the screen. "I don't know what she was more excited to do, vote for me as a new New Jersey resident, or vote for marijuana. I don't know what's more popular."

Dawson opened up about being a first-time New Jersey voter after relocating to be closer to Booker.

"I was sad not to be able to vote in California," the actress admitted. "There were such incredible and important propositions and measures to vote for which passed which I'm so grateful for, but when I came here and I got to vote for my man and I got to vote for marijuana."

In addition to crashing Booker's interview, Dawson also penned a moving tribute to the senator on Instagram following his reelection news.

"So proud of and grateful for you, my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," she wrote. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

The couple confirmed they were dating in March 2019 and have been supporting each other ever since. However, she did admit in February that dating a politician was "scary" since she's a "wild person."

"I could be asked to serve my country, and that’s scary to me because I’m a wild person," she told Women's Health, adding that she was still excited about their future and "what we can create together."

Dawson also spoke with ET back in April about Booker, saying, "He's just a good, really good guy through and through. To see him, and witness him, and love him through such incredible, powerful stages in his life in just this past year... [it's] been amazing to see how his energy is just unwavering. It's powerful."