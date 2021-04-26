Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Reveals He Had Secret Second Battle With Cancer During Pandemic

British rocker Ronnie Wood is in recovery after fighting cancer for a second time. The Rolling Stones guitarist revealed his recent cancer diagnosis amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview.

Wood, 73, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. In his interview with British publication The Sun, he said that he's had cancer "two different ways now."

"I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown," he shared.

Thankfully, he's on the mend.

"I came through with the all-clear," he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, small-cell cancer is a more aggressive form of lung cancer that makes up 10 percent to 15 percent of lung cancers. Wood, a father of six, said he made paintings during recovery to help him "express and get lost."

"I'm going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go," he said. "And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing … What will be will be, it's nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power."