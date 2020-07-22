Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Celebrates Late Dad's 69th Birthday by Giving Back

Zelda Williams knows her late father, actor and comedian Robin Williams, would have appreciated her birthday tribute. The actress, writer and producer took to Twitter on Tuesday -- what would have been her dad's 69th birthday -- to share her plans to celebrate the giggle-inducing milestone by giving back to those in need. Robin was one of the founders of Comic Relief USA, and the nonprofit raised millions of dollars for homelessness causes in the United States over its 25-year run.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," Zelda wrote. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

She then shared screenshot receipts from all of her donations, which included funds to Los Angeles– and San Francisco–based LGBTQ centers, Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission and more organizations. "Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly)," she concluded her thread, "but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today! ... it was ‘nice.’"

Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit 😂 Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today! ♥️



... it was ‘nice’ 😏 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

Zelda -- whose father died by suicide in August 2014 -- made a rare social media appearance earlier this year to reflect on the past decade.

"I’m not sure I will ever cry or laugh harder than I have these last 10 years. So much has been lost... and so much gained," she wrote. "Most of the time I’m at a loss to describe what it feels like to look back at this past decade, it seems almost impossible to take it all in or sum it all up."

"As I leave behind my 20s and this calendar enters theirs, I can honestly say I don’t know what the next decade holds for any of us. I am certain there will be joy and pain, pleasure and anger. The world is in turmoil and so are many hearts. But each night I see the sky change colors I find I am so endlessly grateful for another day to come, and to share this big old rock with all of you," she wrote. "Happy New Year, and welcome to the 20’s, world! I’ll let you know how the 30s are after the next ten rotations around the sun!"

ET spoke with Zelda at the Tribeca TV Festival in September 2018, and the actress opened up about how her father's advice on acting helped guide her in her own filmmaking career.

"As an actor, it’s very different from the rest of it, but it was always, you know, be kind, work very hard, and I think the concept of ego has kind of taken over for a lot of people in our industry where they think what they’re presenting has to be a particular thing for them," Williams said. "And truthfully, you’re not your audience, so all that self-consciousness and all that -- it gets in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing."

Check out the video below to hear more.