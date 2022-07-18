Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Rings the Bell After Completing Radiation Treatment

Robin Roberts took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the end of her partner, Amber Laign's radiation treatment. Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year and struggled with chemotherapy complications in April.

"Sweet Amber," Roberts wrote beneath a video of Laign ringing the hospital’s bell. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time."

In the video, Laign holds the bell's rope and says, "My treatment is done, the course is run, and I am on my way!" She finishes with a celebratory dance, and Roberts concluded her post by writing, "This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾."

The 61-year-old Good Morning America host spoke with ET about Laign's cancer diagnosis in April, just after the chemotherapy had been suspended.

"She's had some complications with the chemotherapy," Roberts explained. "They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good."

She continued, "I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when -- because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way -- but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens."

Roberts can relate after previously battling breast cancer as well as myelodysplastic syndrome. "There are peaks and valleys," she said, "and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she’s receiving."

Roberts and Laign have a long history of supporting one another through those valleys. When she announced the diagnosis in February, Roberts told her GMA audience, "She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer. It's my turn now, to be there for her as she was for me."