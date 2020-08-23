Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Suit Up in the First Trailer for 'The Batman'

The Batman hasn't wrapped filming yet, but it's never too soon for a tease. Director Matt Reeves dropped into Saturday's DC FanDome to unveil the first footage from his take on the Dark Knight.

"I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan," Robert Pattinson said via satellite at the top of the panel.

We've seen Pattinson in his Batsuit -- along with a look at the Batmobile -- but the teaser trailer showcases him as both Bruce Wayne and in action as Batman. We are also provided our first look at Zoë Kravitz's Selena Kyle mid-cat burglary and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Watch below.

"The hell are you supposed to be?" a goon asks Battinson in the clip.

After beating the perp to a pulp, Batman responds, "I'm vengeance."

"He's like you and me. But if he has a superhero, it's his ability to endure," Reeves said of his approach to the Caped Crusader. "[I'm telling] a version of Batman that isn't about how he became Batman but about the early days of being Batman. He's not perfect."

The film takes place in Wayne's second year fighting crime as a Gotham vigilante. "He's trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place." A string of murders will reveal the city is more corrupted than he could have ever imagined and inspire origin stories for an entire gallery of rogues.

"Selena isn't Catwoman yet. That's part of the journey. Oz isn't the kingpin yet, he's the Penguin and he doesn't like being called that. The Riddle is just emerging for the first time," Reeves teased.

If that is Paul Dano's Riddler in the teaser -- as we suspect -- he's forgone his comic counterpart's customary bowler hat and matching suit. "If you are justice, please do not lie," he says in the voiceover. "What is the price for your blind eye?"

The Batman's ensemble also includes Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Ahead of Saturday's panel, Reeves shared the movie's official logo and comic book-style art of Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Filming on The Batman, which was forced to shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in September, ET has learned. It is set to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.