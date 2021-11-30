Robert Irwin Turns 18: Sister Bindi, Mom Terri & More Send Him Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Robert Irwin is feeling the love! The famous animal conservationist celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday, in Australia, and received and outpouring of sweet messages from his friends and family.

Robert's older sister, Bindi Irwin, celebrated the big day with a heartfelt snapshot of herself and the b-day boy taken back during her wedding, while standing in front of a giraffe named Forest.

"Forest’s face behind us says it all… happy 18th to the very best. This year you’ve been promoted to uncle and taken on the world!" wrote Bindi, who welcomed her first child, daughter Grace Warrior, with husband Chandler Powell back in March.

"I can’t wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you," she continued. "I’ll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you."

Powell also shared a sweet message for his brother-in-law, which he wrote alongside a photo of himself, Robert and baby Grace sitting in camping chairs in the middle of the Australian wilderness.

"Happy birthday to Grace’s Funcle! A birthday filled with feeding crocs and surfing is the perfect way to kick off your 18th lap around the sun🐊" Powell wrote. "Thanks for making every day an unexpected adventure!"

One of the most touching tributes to the young animal expert came from his mom, Terri Irwin, who shared a pair of photos showing Robert as a little boy sitting on a bench, and then a current-day photo of Robert sitting on the same bench as a newly minted adult.

"So I blinked my eyes and this happened…" Terri wrote.

So I blinked my eyes and this happened… pic.twitter.com/LYJBpiVG3e — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Robert shared a video to Instagram announcing the Australia Zoo's plans to celebrate his big day by allowing kids into the zoo for free, and his plans to commemorate the occasion.

"It feels very surreal to be an adult tomorrow," a beaming Robert shared. "But we've got a pretty big celebration planned at the Australia Zoo and I wanted to invite you guys in on it."

The b-day boy teased that he would be celebrating the festivities by feeding the crocodiles, which he said is "always a good way to celebrate any day, I reckon."

Happy birthday, Robert!

