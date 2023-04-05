Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpse of His Kids On His 58th Birthday

Robert Downey Jr. shared a rare glimpse of his children in a celebratory Instagram post for his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

The Marvel star posted a montage video of his 57th year set to "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads but began with a video of his family and friends singing happy birthday as they presented him with a cake and candles.

"57 you've been too kind," Downey wrote atop the video, "and with deep gratitude I shall rewind."

Downey included excerpts of videos and photos from his year's personal and professional highlights.

"Thanks to the Nolans we are of on accord, thanks to Hugh Herr and the MIT bionics board," he wrote, ostensibly a reference to his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, Oppenheimer.

"The doc about 'Sr.' surely hit close to home," he continued, "thanks to my kids for shaving my dome for the project The Sympathizer," and included a video of two younger children taking turns shaving his head.

Downey was spotted on set for The Sympathizer in January in heavy makeup, sporting a full wig. He also shared footage of his children shaving his head for the role in October.

"For playing multiple roles," he continued in his video, "and my favorite musicians, for my partners at Aura building safety online, watching Exton play baseball was a heck of a time." He included a video of himself cheering his son from the stands of a baseball pitch.

Downey shares two children with his wife, Susan, son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8. He also shares an adult son, Indio, with his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

"And the sweet 17 of marriage - sublime," Downey wrote above a photo of himself a Susan. "After all these blessings I simply must say, I hope I NEVER grow up one day."