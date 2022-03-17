Rob Kardashian's Family Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Photo Tributes

Rob Kardashian is getting some really special birthday wishes! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star marked his 35th birthday on Thursday, which is also St. Patrick’s Day, with celebratory posts from his sisters, including rare photos of him.

“I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can’t even describe how special you are,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote next to a throwback picture of her and Rob on a jet ski.

“Not only are u the funnest [sic] human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! You’re always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian chimed in with a photo carousel featuring their low-key brother posing with her and their sisters during various events. “Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! My little leprechaun 🍀🍀 my Ace in life! You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo,” the Good American founder wrote.





She continued, “I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial I love you forever and always Bobby boy! 🍀🍀🍀💚💚💚.”

Kendall Jenner echoed her big sister's sentiments by sharing Khloe's post on her Instagram stories. Kourtney also shared one of Khloe's videos of Rob playfully dancing, on her respective Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "a casual night with Robert."

The family’s momager, Kris Jenner, also posted a special dedication, featuring her and Rob dressed up for Halloween, posing for selfies and even a picture with his late father, Robert Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!! @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote.

“I love you so much Rob… you have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend. You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️😍🥰🙏🍀☘️🍀☘️,” she shared.

Rob has largely remained out of the spotlight, focusing on his mental and physical health and raising his daughter, Dream. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has remained off social media and the show, unless one of his sister’s shares his picture. Unlike the rest of his family -- Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie -- Rob will not be one of the main cast members on the family’s upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

The Kardashians' will launch on Hulu starting April 14.