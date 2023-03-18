Rob Kardashian Turns 36: See Khloe Kardashian's Heartfelt Message For Him

Rob Kardashian was flooded with a ton of well wishes on his 36th birthday, but it was Khloe Kardashian who had the sweetest tribute for her baby brother.

Rob turned 36 on Friday and he celebrated with a Lucky Charms-themed birthday cake, a bunch of throwback photos -- like the one he posted of him and his three sisters and their late father, the lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. -- and lots of love. He took to his Instagram Stories to post a pic of the sweet birthday cake and a re-post of Corey Gamble's birthday shoutout.

Kris Jenner posted throwback videos of Rob as a baby and then as a child. She accompanied the post with Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon." In her caption she wrote, in part, "Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world!"

Kourtney posted a throwback photo of Rob rocking a perfect mullet while donning jeans and a denim jacket. It's no surprise, then, why Kourtney captioned the post simply, "80s icons."

Kim also posted a bunch of throwback photos of them as kids and later as adults. She also attached video of the voice memos he once sent her that had her laughing out loud.

Rob Kardashian / Instagram

"Happy Birthday Robertito 🍀. I just love you SO SO SOOOO much!!!" she captioned the post. "I wish I could post your singing voice notes on here to show the world your true talents 😂 BUTTTT swipe to the last one to hear Robbie speak fake Armenian. 😂 You make our entire family’s days with you’re silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you! 🍀 ♾️ 🎂."

Khloe's post included throwback photos and a touching video of Rob and his father switching St. Patrick's Day-themed hats. In her lengthy caption, Khloe revealed her wish to him on his birthday while honoring him for being himself.

"My wish for you is a thousand wishes And for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough," she writes in her caption. "You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy. Deeply and sublimely happy. I want deep peaceful happiness to enter your life and for it to never leave your side. I wish for God to place a crown upon your head and that this crown cloak you in strength, grace and love."

Khloe also expressed she "couldn't be prouder to say I am your sister" and thanked the heavens "for our relationship and the relationship with our children."

She also vowed to protect him and referred to him as her "beautifully brave brother."