Rob Kardashian Is Doing Great Co-Parenting With Blac Chyna After Reaching Custody Agreement

Rob Kardashian is focusing on being a dad. A source tells ET that the 33-year-old reality star is doing a great job co-parenting his 4-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.

"The number one priority for Rob has always been, and continues to be, Dream's wellbeing," the source says. "Rob is an amazing father, he'd do anything for his little girl."

The source's statement follows news that Kardashian and Chyna have reached a custody agreement without court intervention.

ET has learned that the paternity agreement, which was filed earlier this month, states that the former couple will share physical custody of their daughter with an alternating weekly schedule. Additionally, Kardashian and Chyna will each get equal time with Dream during vacations and holidays.

ET has additionally learned that the paperwork also stipulates that the parents cannot be under the influence of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream.

Kardashian filed an emergency ex parte motion for primary custody of Dream in January. In the court doc, Kardashian accused Chyna of heavy drug and and alcohol use, and requested that she be drug tested before seeing their daughter.

Kardashian's request was denied in February, and Chyna's attorney called his allegations "absolutely absurd."

