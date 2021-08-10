'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Betty, Tabitha (and Jessica!) Team Up to Find Missing Jughead (Exclusive)

"I'm calling because you sold Jughead psychedelic mushrooms and now he's missing." And with that delightfully strange line, it must mean one thing: Riverdale is back!

After quite a long mid-season hiatus, the hit CW drama returns this Wednesday with a brand new episode featuring a highly anticipated, mystery-fueled team-up of Betty and Tabitha -- and only ET has your exclusive sneak peek at their budding friendship!

In the first look video above, Betty and Tabitha are on the case of trying to find high-as-hell Jughead, so they've returned to the scene of the crime to try and find some clues.

"All this stuff about moth men and mole people, where did Jughead get the shrooms anyways?" Betty says to Tabitha while looking through Jughead's manifesto in the bunker.

The CW

"Ugh, his ex, Jessica, came up from New York to deliver them," Tabitha responds with a look of disdain and a hint of jealousy.

After hacking into Jug's phone ("Seven years later, still the same passcode," Betty said with a smirk of satisfaction), our blonde beauty called up Jug's ex-girlfriend to look for some answers.

And before we could say, "ghosts of girlfriends past, present and future," Jessica announced that she's coming to Riverdale and we now have a trio of Jug's ladies on the hunt for him.

Press play on the video above to watch all the ex-girlfriend awkwardness and be sure to check back to ETonline immediately after you watch this week's episode for exclusive details from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa breaking down that infamous voicemail and spilling what's next for all your favorite ships in season 5!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.