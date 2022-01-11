Rita Wilson Shares '1883' Behind the Scenes Photo with Faith Hill

All decked out in her best Western wear! Rita Wilson is going back in time with Faith Hill for her role on the period drama 1883.

Wilson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself and Hill in full Old West costume, and officially confirmed her upcoming cameo on the show.

"The secret is out—I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season!" Wilson captioned the beaming snapshot. "Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly 🤠"

ET learned last week that Wilson has been cast in a guest starring role on 1883, -- which serves as a prequel series to the hit drama Yellowstone.

Wilson will portray Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing, who helps Margaret (Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch.

The news of Wilson's casting comes shortly after her husband, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, appeared in a cameo role during the show's second episode. Hanks played Civil War General George Meade.

In the Western drama -- which tells the origin story of the Dutton Family and their grand journey from Texas to Montana to establish the family's Yellowstone ranch -- Hill stars opposite her husband, Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton.

Recently, ET spoke with McGraw about the hotly anticipated new series, and he opened up about how he got Hanks for a cameo in the show.

"Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a longtime," McGraw shared. "So I gave Tom a call and just asked. He goes, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and he killed it. Of course, he’s Tom Hanks so he’s gonna."

1883 streams new episodes Sundays on Paramount +.