Rita Wilson Looks Back at COVID-19 Diagnosis One Year Later

Rita Wilson says she's grateful for her health. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on her coronavirus diagnosis, one year later.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse , the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," Wilson began. "I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine."

"I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing, even with women from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new song Hello World. #hellowworldmovement Music has been very healing this year," she added. "So thankful for that, too."

Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, were among the first public figures to be diagnosed with the virus last year.

In an interview with ET last September, Wilson discussed what it was like to be treated for COVID-19 before much was known about it.

"We were in Australia and didn't have access to a lot of American news, so we weren't aware of the impact that it had in terms of, gee, maybe this thing is serious," she recalled. "This was before we knew we had to wear masks or anything like that. Nobody was even talking about that, so it wasn't really until 10 days into it we thought, 'Oh, OK.' I think it was that combination of NBA [shutdown] and also us getting it, and us getting it together and not having it be the easiest illness. Like some people had worse symptoms, some people had lesser symptoms, but for us, it wasn't a walk in the park."

"First you thought, 'Oh, I've got a fever,' but the chills then added onto that, those were really tough, and [my] body aching enormously, way more than the flu," Wilson added. "Then when we were hospitalized, our temperature was being monitored, our organs were being monitored, our blood was being monitored. We were a little bit concerned that we didn't realize it was going to be as serious as it was."

The actress and singer said her headache was "so extremely painful."

"I also had vertigo and lost my sense of taste and smell," she continued. "At that point, in March, [the latter] wasn't really a symptom that people were aware of or that doctors were aware of. It wasn't until about a week later, I had said to my doctor, 'I can't taste anything and I can't smell anything, is this normal?' A week later he said, 'We're starting to hear reports of that.' So it was kind of like a compounded experience where it started out one way and things kept building and being put on top of it."

Now, Wilson's health is back to normal.

"Thankfully I'm doing really well and really healthy. I remember when I was growing up and my parents always used to say, 'If you have your health, you have everything," she told ET. "When you're young and you hear that, you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever.' But now that you have your health and you've gone through a couple of things, you're like, 'Yes. that actually does mean something.' You can pretty much handle anything if you have your health."

