Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday.

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship, weirdly. Because we watch you every night. Look, here it is," Ora said when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on her marriage to Taika Waititi.

Ora held up her left hand to show off the ring, which included an emerald center stone surrounded by a diamond halo and diamonds on the side that match another pavé band. Noting that Waititi "did good" in choosing the ring, she jokingly shared that she "may have'' helped the filmmaker pick it out.

"You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," the singer said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

A source told ET that the singer and the Marvel director tied the knot in August, but Ora only confirmed the nuptials recently. During an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast, Ora told listeners that she is "officially off the market," and described her wedding day as "perfect" and "special."

"I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more, but with my new video I am playing on what could have been," she added.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in April of 2021, after the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. Then, in May of that year, the pair was spotted displaying some major PDA in Australia, alongside actress Tessa Thompson.

The couple made their red carpet debut in August 2021, at the premiere of Suicide Squad, in which Waititi starred in. Later that month, Ora took to Instagram to share pics from Waititi's star-studded birthday party.

Previously, the singer kept mum when asked about the wedding rumors, but she never missed a chance to gush over her partner. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, she said, "I’m in love, very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen," while breaking out into song.

Ora also confirmed she is in a happy place right now and found a partner after hoping to find love. "I love love," she told Winstone. "I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like -- I always wanted the fairy tale. That’s what I grew up loving."

Added the star, "And my parents have been together for over, like, 30 years, so for me, I was always about that, like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did, but, you know, I made that choice."

"I love Taika," she proclaimed, calling him "funny" and "lovely." "Shout-out to Taika," she said.

This marriage marks the first for Ora, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It's Waititi's second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu, 6, and Te Hinekāhu, 10.