Rihanna's Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi Slams Rumored Affair With A$AP Rocky as 'Fake Gossip'

Rihanna's shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, has vehemently denied having affair with A$AP Rocky, calling the cheating rumors "fake gossip" that was "fabricated with such malicious intent."

Muaddi took to social media on Friday and posted a lengthy response to the rumors that surfaced Thursday night on Twitter. Muaddi, the 36-year-old shoe designer behind the Fenty 2020 collection, said she felt "an unfounded lie" never deserves a response or clarification but, in this instance, she felt compelled to address the rumor because it affected people close to her.

"I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote in her statement. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life."

"Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for," she continued. "While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"

A writer claimed on Twitter that Rihanna and Rocky split after she caught him cheating on her with Amina. According to multiple reports, the "Umbrella" singer and "Fashion Killa" rapper are as strong as ever. ET has reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment.

Just one day prior to the cheating rumor spreading on social media, Amina had posted several photos of Rihanna slaying in a pink outfit that featured her growing baby bump. Amina's caption included several heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Rihanna graced Vogue's May cover and she opened up about, among other things, her friends-to-lovers romance with A$AP Rocky. Though they were dating before COVID-19 struck, the singer said it wasn't until the pandemic's lockdown when things got serious.

"He became my family in that time," she shared, describing an "epic road trip" they took in the summer of 2020 from Los Angeles to New York. The journey allowed the couple to get away from the glare of public eyes and gave them an intimacy that only comes from domestication.

"I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart," she recalled. "I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."