Rihanna Performs Medley of Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

That Rihanna reign just won't let up! The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic performance during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The singer -- who rocked an all-red outfit -- kicked off her performance with "B***h Better Have My Money," before launching into "Where Have You Been" as she went into a dance break.

In addition, the singer rocked out to "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love," and "S&M."

It was time to party, as the singer kicked off the second phase of the show with "Work," before she went into "Wild Thoughts," and "Pour it Up."

The mogul checked her makeup in a Fenty Beauty compact before she went into "All of the Lights," kicking off the third act of the high-energy performance which also included "Run This Town," and "Umbrella."

Closing out the show, Rihanna floated above the packed State Farm Stadium for a performance of "Diamonds" which ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

The entire 29-minute performance saw the singer joined onstage surrounded by dancers. Hitting the stage solo, Rihanna had no guests appearances, even though collaborators, Jay-Z , DJ Khaled, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were in the stadium watching the show.

The show marked Rihanna's first performance since 2018, and the first since she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May.

Ahead of Sunday's big game, ET caught up with Rihanna -- following her halftime show press conference -- and she dished on her already big 2023.

"It really feels like a lot's happening all at once," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really. I'm grateful. I'm grateful."