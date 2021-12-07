Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift Top Forbes' Most Powerful Women in Entertainment List

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift are putting a big red bow on their banner year, courtesy of Forbes, after landing on the business magazine's list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Forbes' 18th annual rankings included CEOs, entrepreneurs, politicians, philanthropists, artists and media personalities. Riri came in at No. 68, and the musician's highlights included her billionaire status "thanks to the success of cosmetics line Fenty Beauty."

The "Diamonds" singer's cosmetics company raked in more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. She co-owns the brand with the French luxury retailer LVMH. Rihanna's net worth sits at a whopping $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. The ranking comes on the heels of her native Barbados declaring her a National Hero. Though she hasn't released an album since 2016, a source tells ET that Rihanna was "very inspired" after joining her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in the studio back in July.

Bey landed at No. 76. Forbes applauded her 2018 On The Run II tour after it hauled in roughly $5 million per night for "a total of more than $250 million" for that tour alone. Beyonce also recently just launched her fifth collaborative collection with Adidas, dubbed "Halls of Ivy."

Swift checked in at No. 78. It's been a coming-out-party of sorts for Swift, who released Red (Taylor's Version) in November. Her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" became the longest song to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 U.S. chart. That record was previously held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for almost 50 years. Her evermore album's also nominated for a GRAMMY for Album of the Year.

Oprah Winfrey led the way on the entertainment list. The TV host and media mogul was No. 23 in the overall rankings. For the full list of the Most Powerful Women in Entertainment 2021, click here.