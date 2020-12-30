Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted Jet Skiing and Packing on the PDA in Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the holiday with some fun in the sun. The cute couple were spotted riding jet skis and getting cozy during their time together in Barbados.

The pair spent Christmas with her family on the Caribbean island, and they made sure not to waste their vacation time.

The lovebirds packed on the PDA while spending time together on a chartered catamaran ride, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Hugging on the high seas wasn't the only water-based fun the pair enjoyed. The two were also photographed riding jet skis around the idyllic waters and excitedly screaming during a innertube ride while being pulled by a speedboat.

A source recently told ET that spending Christmas with Rihanna's family was an "obvious step" in their burgeoning relationship.

"They've known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which makes it so easy for them to get along, travel together and be involved in each other’s lives to the full extent," the source said. "They always have such a good time together and definitely seem in love."

Romance rumors first sparked between the artists earlier this year, and in July, Rihanna, 32, featured Rocky, also 32, in her Fenty Skin campaign.

A source confirmed Rihanna and Rocky's relationship to ET earlier this month, noting that Rocky's father's roots in Barbados helped fuel the pair's connection.

