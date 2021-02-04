Ricky Martin Gets a Massive Leg Tattoo -- See the Stunning Ink

Ricky Martin is sporting some new ink!

The 49-year-old Latin heartthrob showed off his massive leg tattoo on his Instagram in Friday. In the black-and-white photo, Martin is sitting on the couch, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, with his tatted right leg in full display.

"Tinta con movimiento," he wrote in Spanish, which translates to "ink with movement." "@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!"

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Roxx was the one behind the stunning artwork, and shared the same photo in color.

"For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation... you are pure gold 🔥🔥🔥," Roxx wrote on Instagram.

Just a couple months ago, the father-of-four also changed up his look by bleaching his beard.

"When bored, bleach," he captioned a beachside pic in January, sharing more snaps of his new look on his social media page for weeks after.

Martin has kept busy amid the pandemic, even releasing his album Pausa last year. ET last spoke with the "Recuerdo" singer in November, where he shared that he'd love to also expand his family with husband Jwan Yosef.

Martin is father to 12-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo. He and Yosef are also parents to almost 3-year-old daughter Lucia and 2-year-old son Renn.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," Martin told ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. "I don't know. That's all I got to say."

"Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's OK don't tell him," he quipped.

