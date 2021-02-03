'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Ashley Darby has given birth!

The 32-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband, Michael, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, onTuesday. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagram, posting the first photos of their little one. The two are already parents to 1-year-old son Dean Michael.

"Hello my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us," Darby said in a video she shared to her Instagram Story. "This is our sweet baby born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we’re over-the-moon excited."

In the video, Darby is in her hospital bed holding her baby boy to her chest.

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean, and give him some loving," she shared. "And it’s crazy how much I miss my son right now, even though I’m so happy and so blissful this guy, I just want us all to be together as a family -- and I know it’ll happen soon. I just miss him so much."

Ashley Darby/Instagram

"Thank you again! I love you all, I cherish you so much, and this journey of motherhood just really keeps getting better," Darby concluded. "Much love, babes."

Ahead of giving birth, she shared that she was "39 weeks coming in hot," while showing off her baby bump.

Darby announced that she was expecting her second child in September.

"Dean has an announcement to make," read white text on a black background, before a photo of Dean wearing a "I'm gonna be a big brother" shirt appeared.

"There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP," she captioned the video.

Prior to sharing their exciting news, Darby had told ET that she and Michael were working on expanding their family.

"Everything that we do now affects the baby, so I make sure that we have real discussions that address things right then," she said of how her approach to marriage has evolved since becoming a mom.

"People say that becoming parents can really change your relationship dynamic. I never thought that would be me, but it was me," she continued.

See more in the video below.