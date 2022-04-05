'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Gets Emotional as She Gets Ready to Move Out of Family Home (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice is gearing up to say goodbye. Well, at least to her family home.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa and her daughters -- Milania and Gia -- take a trip down memory lane by touring their mini-mansion one last time before they move.

"I'm excited for the new house, but I'm also sad to leave this house," Milania admits. "The only memories that we're gonna have were here with Dad. A lot of things have happened here."

The trio reflects on the life they've lived inside those four walls, with flashbacks to the many happy moments they shared there: from the girls' first visit to see their new rooms, to shots of Gia's prom, a little Milania riding down the railings and even their holidays spent with Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's, families.

"I can't believe that I'm gonna be moving out next week," Teresa reflects in a confessional. "I mean, when I moved in, I thought I would be here forever, but I wouldn't be making this big step if in my heart, I didn't feel like it was right."

Watch the emotional moment here:

Teresa even recalls the "legal issues" that unfolded in the house, sparking the beginning of the end for her marriage to Joe. She tears up as her daughters talk about their dad, breaking the tension by proclaiming, "I'm getting my period, OK?"

"We have good memories here, and we'll make new ones," she tells her daughters. Those memories are being made at Teresa's new house, which she shares with fiancé Louie Ruelas. It's a bit of a modern-day Brady Bunch situation, with Teresa's four daughters and Louie's two sons sharing the space.

"It's been great!" Teresa gushed to ET in January. "[My girls] are becoming these beautiful, strong -- let me add strong -- women. Because as a mom sometimes you don't know if you're doing a good job. So seeing them and how they behave and they speak and how they act and how they handle themselves, it shows me that, Teresa, you're doing a good job, you know? Because sometimes you don't know as a mom if you are doing a good job. But then just seeing them, I'm like, thank you, God. It's going good because as long as your kids are good, then you're good."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.