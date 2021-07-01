'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Reveals Husband Joe Was Hospitalized With COVID-19

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs shared on Thursday that her entire family battled the coronavirus last month, and her husband, Joe Benigno, had to be hospitalized.

Josephs, 53, took to Instagram with her Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget podcast co-host, Lexi Barbuto, to tell her followers the news.

"OK, we've been MIA, and, we've had COVID -- the entire family," Josephs said, naming her mom, Marge Sr., her assistant, Marleny, as well as her husband.

Thankfully, Josephs said they were better now and have tested negative.

"Joe was in the hospital, but he's out now," she shared, as Joe popped up in the video. "So, everybody, wear a mask. Hope everyone is having a happy, healthy new year. Happy New Year! We're COVID-free."

She captioned the video, "The Covid's out of the bag... we've been MIA of late because we've all been sick 😷🤒 finally now negative and back together! This is real! Wishing you all a happy healthy new year ❤️."

On her podcast, Josephs shared that while her entire crew battled the coronavirus, she and Joe got the "worst of it" after testing positive a week before Christmas.

"[Joe] actually had to go to the hospital -- he had a 104 fever," she said. "He got an antibody that made him better but he was getting fevers for seven or eight days."

"It was rough and it also f**ked with your head," she added of fighting the illness for 17 days. "I was having crazy thoughts, I was reevaluating my life, having deep discussions. I was like, 'Do I want to live here? Do I want to stay in New Jersey? What kind of life is this?' ... You don't want to f**king get this and you don't want to give this to someone else."