'RHOBH' First Look: Lisa Rinna Left in Tears After Tense One-on-One With Denise Richards (Exclusive)

Lisa Rinna once famously said, "She just doesn't want to talk about it. You better believe I'm gonna talk about it." She's staying true to those words on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and ET has your exclusive first look.

Lisa meets up with Denise Richards the morning after another tense dinner in Rome, where Denise attempted to shut down the discussion surrounding her and Brandi Glanville (namely, Brandi alleging that she and Denise had sex, which Denise denies) by telling her co-stars that Brandi says she sleeps with every woman she comes in contact with, including someone else in the cast. Now, Denise's accusation is pretty targeted, seeing as Brandi really only knows two of the 'Wives: Lisa and Kyle Richards.

"I think it's a little interesting you're saying that right now," Lisa told Denise in the moment, with Kyle referencing how Denise's comment about Brandi sleeping with one of their castmates came nearly 24 hours after the Brandi affair allegation came to light. The women seem to find the timing fishy, with Lisa calling it deflection.

"Here's the thing that was not OK for me last night: What you said about Brandi towards us…" Lisa starts at breakfast, before Denise cuts her off to finish her sentence with, "Is true."

"That's not cool," Lisa tells Denise. "When you said it was somebody at the table, that's not fair. You don't need to tit-for-tat it."

Watch their full conversation here:

"You've tit-for-tat a little bit with me," Lisa adds. "Don't do it anymore. Don't do it. I’m gonna ask--"

"Lisa, stop attacking me!" Denise interjects. "I had your back. I defended you with Kyle at my house when she kept telling you to f**k off and f**k you. If everyone, for the last 20 dinners, kept coming at you, I would as your friend step-- say, 'Stop! Guys, let's...' That's where I feel like you have not been a friend to me."

"I was really just trying to clear the air last night, and I did it in a f**king terrible way," Lisa admits, seeming to also take the blame for how the first dinner where the Brandi allegation was brought up went, as well. Lisa appeared to egg on Teddi Mellencamp to reveal the information.

"That's where I’m like, what the f**k?" Denise asks. "How would you f**king feel? Is that a friend? And I’ve never experienced this with you, and I’ve known you a long time."

"You know, if you're mad at me, I respect that," Lisa tells Denise, and Denise calmly responds with, "I am not mad. I am hurt. That’s it. I’m not mad at you. I am very hurt."

“I don’t want to hurt you, Denise,” Lisa tells her friend, starting to cry. “I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t hurt you. I don’t.”

“Then please stop,” Denise commands Lisa, who wells up even more and lets out an “Oh, f**k.”

There are only a few episodes left of season 10 to air before the already-filmed reunion -- which Lisa dubbed "bulls**t" on Instagram -- hits TV. As viewers learned at the beginning of the season, it was around the time of the Rome trip that Denise decided to stop filming with her co-stars. She's gone on to note that she only skipped out on two group events and never quit the show, as some of the cast implied.

"My second season, I think I'm a little bit of a target and that’s OK, 'cause we all have a turn for that," Denise told ET in May as the drama started playing out onscreen. "There [were] a lot of issues that were brought up, and questions that I kept answering repeatedly, to where I felt I was blue in the face answering those questions, where I had nothing else to say about it and was like, all right, if you guys wanna keep on talking about this, I can't. There's nothing else to say."

"I like to just resolve stuff," she added. "We can agree to disagree and move on from it. But I felt it kept going on and on and on and on and on, and enough's enough. And I treat it as real reality. I'm being myself. If you wanna keep going on and on then I'm gonna, you know, I have nothing else to say and leave the table."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.