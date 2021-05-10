'RHOBH' Finale Sneak Peek: Erika Jayne Says Sutton Stracke's Olive Branch 'Means Nothing' (Exclusive)

It wouldn't be a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dinner party without a little awkward conversation. ET has your exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's season finale, which finds the cast gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year with newest Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kyle Richards kicks off what turns out to be an uncomfortable exchange by innocently asking Crystal what sort of traditions come with the day.

"There's things that you want to do in preparation for the new year," Crystal explains. "So, cleaning your home. Getting your haircut. Not to swear on New Year. ... Or you don't want to sweep or take the trash out on the day, just leave it.

"No sweeping?" Kyle asks. "Sutton [Strake], this is not a metaphorical conversation of you sweeping things under the rug."

"Me? I don't think I do sweep things under the rung," Sutton replies. "What are you trying to say, Kyle?"

"I'm gonna kill you all one day," she then says under her breath, a sly smile crossing her face as she seemingly realizes she's being pushed to talk to Erika Jayne about their issues as they enter the Chinese New Year (and wrap up filming season 11). The two have been at odds for most of the season, with Sutton raising a number of questions about Erika's divorce from Tom Girardi and their various legal woes. The two have had more than one fiery exchange over it all, but seemed to have buried the hatchet on the cast trip to San Diego. The hatchet, it seems, wasn't buried very deep.

"Erika, I do think if we're going to talk about sweeping under the rug and starting a new year right, if we can both find a place to do that, I would be very happy," Sutton tells the "Pretty Mess" singer. "And I don't want to sweep under the rug, I don't want to keep anything under the rug -- because I'm a little bit of a germaphobe -- but I don't want any ill will between us going into this Chinese New Year, I really don't."

The table then falls silent for an awkward stretch, Kathy Hilton's plus one, publicist Elliot Mintz -- who was present for the infamous "Were people doing coke in your bathroom?" dinner at Dorit Kemsley's house years before -- breaking the silence to ask Kathy what's going on. "I'll tell you in a minute," Kathy whispers back.

"Why is everyone so quiet?" Erika poses to the group. Watch the moment here:

"'Cause we're all looking at you," Garcelle Beauvais chimes in, with a laugh. "To see what you say. What do you say back? Anything at all?"

"I have nothing to say," Erika replies, adding more insight in her confessional: "I don't need an apology from someone who is ready to condemn me for six, seven months. It means nothing."

"Well, I mean that from the heart," Sutton tells a still-silent Erika. "I know that I speak for all of us when I say, we all want to see you come out of this shining bright. And that's all I can say."

"I said, thank you," Erika tersely replies.

When ET spoke with Sutton in August, she shed some light on her changing dynamic with Erika. While Sutton started out as a support system for her co-star, she pulled herself back from dealing with her directly the more she learned about her legal situation. Sutton became the most vocal member of the cast when it came to pointing out inconsistencies or irregularities in the information Erika shared about her life.

"I say to all the girls, 'Trust is one of my biggest, it's a big thing for me,' and it's something that I work on in all of my relationships," Sutton shared. "Relationships with men, with anybody, with girlfriends. And so I really was feeling like Erika and I were building a trust in our relationship. And so, I think that's what's starting to tilt my head a little bit."

"I start to put things together, for me," she added. "I have a fresh perspective because I don't know Erika as long as the other girls, and I think I have fresh eyes on it. And so I think it doesn't go well."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with the four-part reunion kicking off its first episode the following week.