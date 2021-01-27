'Revenge' Reunion Organizer Says He's Inviting Christa B. Allen to Join Following Drama

The Revenge reunion is starting to get as dramatic as an episode of the show itself! After one of the ABC drama's stars, Christa B. Allen, who played Charlotte Grayson on the show, called out next month's virtual reunion for not inviting her to participate, the event's organizer has now spoken out.

Mark Wright, who is in charge of the Feb. 6 event which will raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, noted that the original platform for the virtual event didn't lend itself to a large group. Stars Emily VanCamp (Emily Thorne), Nick Wechsler (Jack Porter), Josh Bowman (Daniel Grayson, and Barry Sloane (Aiden Mathis) had been asked to participate.

"In the beginning, we could only accommodate four of the cast members because of tech limitations," Wright told E!. "Within the last few weeks, we ended up joining with a new platform, so we're going to be able to expand the event. Now, we're looking to include the other cast members, if they're available. I'm inviting them all this week."

He said that Allen would "absolutely" be invited, adding that none of the cast members involved were a part of choosing the participant list.

"I just want to make it right with her, let her know that she was on my list to reach out to invite," he said. "She just beat me to the punch because the marketing team started posting stuff to get the ball rolling, and we planned to continue to add people as we go."

The drama started earlier this week when Allen posted about not being invited to the Revenge reunion on Instagram, writing, "I’m getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would’ve loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited. if the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free.99."

She also replied to a commenter calling the behavior of her co-stars "bullying."

Allen's on-screen mom, Madeleine Stowe (Victoria Grayson), also took to Instagram, sharing a lengthy post defending the actress.

"I’d like Revenge fans (and everyone else) to know some of the ways I know @christaallen. She has a work ethic that I marveled at every single day she came to set," Stowe wrote, adding, "I saw her endure some things at 18 years of age that would bring a weaker person to their knees, but she has such inner dignity that she gracefully kept moving."