Regis Philbin Dead at 88: William Shatner, Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Late TV Host

Regis Philbin died on Friday at the age of 88. The legendary television host's family confirmed his death, sharing that he died from natural causes.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family tells ET in a statement on Saturday.

Following the news of his death, friends, former colleagues and fans took to Twitter to express their condolences. Former Live hosts, Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford, posted heartfelt notes on their Instagrams.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy.

😞," William Shatner tweeted.

Jimmy Kimmel also wrote that "Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun."

"He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much," he concluded.

The Live! family also expressed their heartbreak in a statement to ET: "Our hearts are broken to learn the news about Regis’ passing. Regis originated Live as a local New York broadcast back in 1983, and for more than 27 years he poured his heart and soul into the show. Many of the members of our staff began their careers at Live with Regis, and were lucky enough to learn from a master broadcaster. Our hearts go out to Joy and his family."

"What you saw was what you got with Regis. I think that is why he was so effective as a broadcaster. There was no pretense or artifice to him," Leonard Maltin said in a statement given to ET.

See more tributes, below:

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Watching #RegisPhilbin as a kid was so influential. His easy nature, story telling & uproarious sense of humor made me want to be like him. We met in the early 2000’s & told him I’d always wanted to meet him. He smiled, shook my hand & said, “Well now you have.” A class act. ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

Do yourself a favor and YouTube Regis Philbin on Letterman. Some of my favorite interviews.

What a legend. RIP. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) July 25, 2020

We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020

God Bless Regis. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 25, 2020

Broadcasting legends Regis Philbin has passed away. I can't think of him without remember all the @Letterman appearances.. many laughs.. a storied career. RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) July 25, 2020

Sad news. A real gentleman. What a sweet man. So glad I got to hang with the legend himself. #RIPRegis pic.twitter.com/DurvFeEBps — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) July 25, 2020

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

I'm so saddened to hear of the passing of Regis Philbin. Regis was one of the sweetest kindest men I've ever worked with. Sending my warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Joy. pic.twitter.com/MSiq6GNNYO — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) July 25, 2020

My heart is broken. RIP Regis. You were one of the reasons I wanted to be on television. Your legacy will live on forever. ❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2020

