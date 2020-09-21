Regina King Wears Breonna Taylor T-Shirt While Accepting 'Watchmen' Emmy Award

This extraordinary Emmy winner. During Sunday's 72nd annual Emmy Awards, Regina King won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as vigilante police officer Angela Abar (aka the superhero Sister Night) in HBO's Watchmen.

King accepted the award while wearing a shirt with Breonna Taylor's face on it.

"Wow, this is so freaking weird," she acknowledged of the virtual Emmys this year, before thanking her fellow nominees in the category. "I truly love being a thespian."

This year's Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category also included Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Octavia Spencer (Self Made) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

King concluded with an impassioned call to action: "We gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen," she said. "Have a voting plan, vote up the ballot, please.

"Be a good human, and rest in power, RBG," she concluded in tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87.

King took to Twitter later in the evening to reflect on her show's success, and share an additional message of gratitude for her co-stars, her friends and her family.

King's previous Emmy win -- her third -- was in this same category in 2018 for Netflix's Seven Seconds. Ahead of that, she took home consecutive Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Emmys in '15 and '16 for American Crime.

Watchmen was the year's most-nominated series -- with 26 total nominations -- and took home 10 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.