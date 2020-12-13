Regina Hall Writes and Records Her Own 50th Birthday Hype Song -- Listen

Regina Hall is her biggest hype girl! The actress celebrated turning 50 by writing and recording an epic birthday song and sharing it with her fans and followers on Saturday.

"Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday," Hall wrote, before thanking her "amazing co-stars... for celebrating and singing with me! And thank you to @melvingregg for shooting directing and editing the video."

"A b***h is old today. I passed half my life expectan-cay," she begins singing, as she walks around her house, sipping rosé and giving a shout-out to all her young and old "b***hes."

She is also seen in a black one-piece bath suit lounging and in a pool with her gal pals, as well as jumping on a trampoline.

Hall got a lot of birthday love and praise for her music video from famous friends like Snoop Dogg, Nia Long, Terrence J, Samantha Ronson and many more.

"Happy birthday. This song is 🔥," Octavia Spencer wrote, with Samuel L. Jackson adding, "You got that Secret Sawze👊🏾👊🏾‼️."

Viola Davis also commented, "Happy birthday sis!! Wishing you the best of everything! Love you 💛."

Just a couple months ago, Taraji P. Henson also turned 50. To celebrate her birthday milestone, the Empire star posted a photo of herself in a hot white thong bikini. Jennifer Lopez, on her end, turned 51 this year and continues to prove that age is nothing but a number.