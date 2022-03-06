Regina Hall Says She's 'Excited & Nervous' to Host the Oscars Alongside Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes (Exclusive)

Regina Hall is gearing up for her big night hosting the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards, where she'll be sharing the spotlight with co-hosts and comedy icons Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. Needless to say, she's looking forward to the experience and is bringing her best to the stage.

Hall stunned in a shimmering, golden dress on the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet on Sunday, where spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about her upcoming high-profile gig.

Hall, who took the stage during Sunday's show to present the award for Best Supporting Male, said her brief appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards would be something like a trial run for what's to come.

"It's a little test on the stage, right before the big stage," Hall said with a smile.

Looking toward the future, the celebrated actress said she's looking forward to sharing hosting duty with the two stand-up comedy legends.

"I think it's exciting, like, it's Women's History Month, it's quite historic, like all of us together," Hall said. "I'm kind of excited and nervous and everything! But I think it's gonna be a fun night."

There's a bit of trepidation leading up to the big night as well. While Hall has an impressive track record of hilarious performances and is in her element with comedy, Skyes and Schumer are veteran stage comics. So the question is just how the hosts are going to play to each of their strengths.

"I don't know! I'll have to see. I mean, that's the big thing of working it out. The part that feels good [is] the fact that, you know, I am surrounded by that [level of comedic talent], but it's also the part that's probably a little scary, too, because they are really great at like hard jokes and doing standup," Hall admitted.

That being said, if things start to go south at all, Hall has a plan. "I'll sink the ship," she joked. "That's plan B."

Earlier this week, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Schumer about rehearsals are going for the big show.

"So fun," Schumer said. "Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast."

The talented director, writer and comedian said the three women are in such a good groove that they're united in their approach to the co-hosting duties.

“I think people are like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?'" Schumer said. "And they wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibe.' We’re really enjoying each other.”

According to multiple reports, Hall, Schumer and Sykes will host the show in a three-act format, with each comedian heading up one hour of the three-hour telecast. The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.