Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Black Friday Sale -- Take 30% Off Everything

Reese Witherspoon's fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James has kicked off their Black Friday sale! For their holiday event, Draper James is offering 30% off sitewide through Nov. 30, which includes new arrivals and reusable face masks.
Shop the brand's signature dresses, stylish sweaters, winter accessories, chic jewelry and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 and up. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout.
Shop the Draper James sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
We love this festive sweater dress with A-line pleated skirt.
REGULARLY $175
This gorgeous pearl barrette will add a touch of glamour whenever you want it.
REGULARLY $38
This sumptuous sweater cape is an elegant winter layering piece.
REGULARLY $175
Nothing like cozy plaid pajamas to get you in the mood for the holidays.
REGULARLY $68
Gift these adorable winter gloves this holiday season. The fingertips have texting functionality, too!
REGULARLY $28
Chic double hoop earrings with a hint of sparkle!
REGULARLY $38
Add this stylish braided velvet headband to your holiday celebration look (even if you're just staying at home in pajamas).
REGULARLY $38
Stock up on reusable masks with this 5-pack.
REGUALRLY $50
