'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Dolores Catania Admits to Using Weight-Loss Drug

Dolores Catania has always been brutally honest about her appearance and what she’s done to achieve a new look.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the show's host pointed out that Catania looked "thin" and asked if she was using Ozempic.

"Yup. I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon," she told Andy Cohen.

Catania joked that "not one" of her co-stars isn’t also taking the weight-loss drug.

When Cohen asked if she was experiencing any side effects, Catania replied, "Just not hungry."

During the WWHL After Show, the reality star clarified that she is "actually [taking] Mounjaro," claiming the medication is "another part" of the Ozempic branch.

Catania, who added that she prides herself on "tell[ing] the truth," explained, "The reunion is in two weeks. I do have a trainer."

Meanwhile, Catania’s RHONJ co-star, Margaret Josephs, recently told People she lost 22 pounds over the past year, after beginning regular peptide and hormone replacement therapy with a certified physician assistant in New York City.

And a few weeks ago, theirco-star, Jennifer Fessler, showed off her new look after going under the knife.

The reality TV star was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she detailed her cosmetic surgeries and her use of medications to help aid her weight loss.

"I got a glow-up!" Fessler exclaimed to Cohen. Praising her doctor, she continued, "What am I on? Well, I did have a facelift. I did. Dr. Sam Rizk, baby, he's the best. And a nose job!"

Fessler explained her weight-loss regimen, saying, "Yeah, I don't play, I don't play. And I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides and I don't know if you've heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight."

Cohen questioned if she was on Ozempic, a medication that was originally prescribed to people with diabetes to help control blood sugar but has recently made headlines for its weight-loss effect.

"Like, Ozempic?" Cohen asked Fessler.

"You said it, I didn't. But … whatever works, here I am," she admitted.

But not every Housewife is OK with the idea of people using Ozempic for weight loss.

In a recent Instagram video, Bethenny Frankel expressed concerns about people using the type 2 diabetes medication.

"This is going to be scary because very thin people who have body dysmorphia and eating disorders are going to be taking this,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

Frankel said she heard the weight-loss medication is running "rampant" in Boca Raton, Florida, and Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She then warned her followers about the potential side effects of using Ozempic to shed pounds.

"Now I’m hearing stories about it being a mood alterer. … I’m hearing stories about it affecting people’s personalities," she alleged, noting that she’d heard of people using the medication becoming "mercurial" and "nasty."