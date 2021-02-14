'Real Housewives of Dallas' Star Brandi Redmond Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Brandi Redmond's family just got a little bigger!

ET confirms that The Real Housewives of Dallas star and husband Bryan Redmond welcomed their fourth child together. Brandi also shared the news on her Instagram on Saturday, revealing that they had a baby girl, they named Brilynn Mari Redmond.

"Valentines came a little early this year💕💞. Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond," Brandi wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of her baby girl, adding in a second photo, "We are so in love."

Brandi and Bryan are already parents to three children; daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, and 2-year-old son Bruin. This is her third biological child. Fans saw on the previous RHOD season as she and Brian adopted their son in 2018, after a pregnancy loss.

The reality star first shared that she was pregnant back in October. At the time, she posted a photo of pumpkins with their kids' birth years painted on. The fourth pumpkin had "2021" written on it.

"We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon. God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory," Brandi wrote. "You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand."

She added that they have so much to be thankful for, as well as thanked everyone for their "prayers, love and out pouring support."

The pregnancy news came after Bryan's mother, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car crash. The couple's daughter Brinkley was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident but survived.

For more on Brandi, see below.