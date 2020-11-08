Raymond Allen, 'Sanford and Son' Actor, Dead at 91

Rest in peace, Raymond G. Allen Sr. The character actor, best known for his role as Uncle Woodrow "Woody" Anderson on Sanford and Son, has died. He was 91.

Allen's daughter, Ta-Ronce Allen, mourned his death on Facebook early Monday morning. "Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago. His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings," she wrote.

Ta-Ronce later added, "What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels."

The late actor's family told TMZ that he was in a long-term California facility and was found unresponsive Monday morning. EMTs were not able to revive him. Allen, who had been in a health care facility since 2016, died as a result of respiratory issues, but they were not coronavirus related, his family told the outlet.

Throughout his decadeslong acting career, Allen also played Ned the Wino on Good Times and Merle the Earl on Starsky and Hutch. He also had guest appearances on The Jeffersons, What's Happening!! and The Love Boat.

Allen is survived by two children.

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.