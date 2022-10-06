Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Pens Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Actor: 'You Are the Best Dad'

Ray Liotta's daughter is paying heartfelt tribute to her late father.

On Thursday, Karsen Liotta, 23, broke her silence on her dad's death with an emotional memorial post, featuring a sweet photo of herself as a young girl being held up in her father's arms as they both smile for the camera.

"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️"

She also took to her Instagram story to share a number of photos of herself and her father from different events in her childhood.

Karsen Liotta/Instagram

Karsen Liotta/Instagram

Karsen Liotta/Instagram

Karsen Liotta/Instagram

Liotta shared Karsen with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. He is survived by Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

The celebrated actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, he was filming the drama Dangerous Waters. He was 67. The cause of death at this time is not known and the circumstances surrounding his death are also unclear.

After the news broke, Liotta's friends, colleagues and former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. See the video below for more on the late star's life and legacy.