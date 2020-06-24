Raven-Symoné Gushes Over New Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday and Their Perfect Wedding Day

Raven-Symoné can't stop gushing over her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Just days after revealing via Instagram that she secretly tied the knot, the 34-year-old actress is now sharing more details about her special day.

"Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life," Raven tells People of her June 16 wedding, which had only six guests and was held in legendary choreographer Debbie Allen's garden. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."

"We wore hype beast outfits, had fried oysters a la Debbie Allen and our first dance was to [JAY-Z's] '99 Problems,'" she adds. "It couldn't have been better ... well, the post-[coronavirus] party might be!"

The outlet also spoke to Debbie, who said Raven was trying to keep everything "so simple" at first.

"I said, 'Come on, you have to have something!'" Debbie recalls. "She said, 'Well, I just want oysters.' She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once ... it was a joy to do that for her.”

"It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me," adds Miranda. "All things I know my future with Raven will hold. I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!"

Since tying the knot, Raven and Miranda have gradually been sharing pics from their special day on social media.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven wrote earlier this month, in a post announcing the exciting news. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!"

"The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!" another post read. "I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe."