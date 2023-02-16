Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday on the Burden of Legacy and Having Children (Exclusive)

According to Miranda Pearman-Maday, she knew she would marry Raven-Symoné the first time they met. ET sat down with the couple as they played a game of Questions that took them down memory lane as they reflected on their romantic journey and shared their hopes for their future.

The duo met in 2015, which is when Miranda predicted that she would eventually marry Raven. "I just knew and then in June of 2020, I was proven correct!"

Raven surprised fans when she announced their nuptials on Instagram after remaining extremely private about their relationship. In the sweet photo posted, the newlyweds are all smiles and Miranda, wearing white, excitedly hugs her wife's neck.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the 37-year-old actress captioned the pic. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!"

Raven previously told ET that they discussed the decision to share their big news beforehand.

"We are not ignorant to the fact that when something so big comes out -- especially for me, who has been private with their life and their dating life for so long -- we were prepared," she said. "We weren't prepared for how fast it took off and how many people showed love. We were not expecting it to be as big as it was for the quarantine life. We were pleasantly surprised, we were grateful and thankful for all the love that came our way and still comes our way and, you know, it's like we're adults. We both have kind of a child complex, so when this happens it's like, 'Oh, that's right, we're married.' Like, I still get a kick out of it."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Fast forward a few years later and Raven shares that she knew Miranda was the one when her love for Miranda overcame Raven's anger toward her.

"I was mad at you, but I wanted to hug you at the same time and I didn't wanna, like, push you away," she explains. "I didn't wanna kiss you 'cause I was still mad, but I did want you close to me even though I was mad at you, and I was like, 'Oh, I can be mad at someone and not wanna ghost them. This is the person for me.'"

"In my head... it's a big deal if I'm mad at somebody and I don't want to touch them, you're not gonna be around, but I have to be around you for the rest of my life," she added. "I should be mad at you but still be like, 'I love you, babes, but don't talk to me for, like, 30 minutes. But I love you so much.'"

Raven came out back in 2013, two years before she met Miranda at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles when she celebrated the legalization of gay marriage nationwide. "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you," she tweeted at the time.

In 2014, Raven further opened up about her sexuality to Oprah Winfrey.

"In that topic of dating and in love, I knew when I was, like, 12. I was looking at everything," she said. "I don't want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans."

When Miranda asks her wife how it feels to be a voice for her generation and the LGBTQ+ Community, Raven reveals that the burden of that legacy can be "sometimes overwhelming."

"Because I know the weight that can come when you are speaking for a group, but I try to put that aside and realize that there's so many people in our community that benefit off of our authenticity," she shares. "I appreciate those who look towards us and our relationship for inspiration."

"It fulfills the want of the little girl inside of me because when I was younger, all of these thoughts that I had about myself liking the opposite sex or feeling different than my best friend and all her boyfriends, hopefully I can help someone else [come out at a younger age]," she adds.

Miranda echoes the sentiment, noting that she's continually surprised by messages sharing "how impactful [Raven has] been to people."

"Whether it's like a young Black girl saying, 'You gave me the confidence to do this or that because I loved Raven Baxter,' or if it's a grown gay man who is like, 'Wow, I had the hardest time coming out, but seeing you two gives me such joy,' it's really cool," she adds.

Considering the couple wears a lot of hats nowadays, it's no surprise that their vision for the future is just as full. Raven shares that she sees the pair "reaching a lot of the goals that we set forth for ourselves."

"I see us with a family. And personally, I see a lot of growth spiritually... really doing well in therapy together, [I] see great therapy sessions," she adds. "Professionally, I see us with multiple projects, and I'm directing, you're producing. I see content that we wished we had as kids, that we know we feel is missing in this industry now. And I feel like what we're going to do will fill a void in a certain way because we have a different mindset, babes."

Watch the video below for more on Raven and Miranda's happy marriage.