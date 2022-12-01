Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing by Family Since July

Rapper Theophilus London is missing.

The family of the 35-year-old American rapper filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, citing that London has reportedly not been seen since July.

"We can confirm that a missing person's report was filed with LAPD yesterday. No other information is available," the LAPD PIO confirmed to ET on Wednesday.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” his reps said in a statement to Consequence of Sound. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

London's father also issued a plea to his son: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, shared a series of stories on his Instagram on Wednesday urging the public's help in finding the rapper and calling for his safe return.

The rapper's last Instagram post was shared on July 11, which featured a video of Burna Boy as he rocked a pair of London's Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots on stage during a performance.

London has released three studio albums: 2011's Timez Are Weird These Days; 2014's Vibes, which was executive produced by Kanye West; and 2020's Bebey.