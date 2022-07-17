Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Identifies as Non-Binary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert has seemingly come out as non-binary. The rapper changed their Instagram bio this weekend to feature they/them pronouns. Though the artist has not released a statement about the social media change, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the update.

The timing of Lil Uzi Vert's social media change is also significant, International Non-Binary People's Day was this week, on July 14.

This week, the Philidelphia-native rapper announced a forthcoming EP titled "Red & White." On Sunday they surprised fans with a new track uploaded to SoundCloud called “Space Cadet.” Lil Uzi wrote, "I am a Space cadet the geek that real."

Lil Uzi Vert Instagram

In May 2021, Instagram changed its profile settings to allow users to include gender identity. There are now up to four gender identities available to choose from.

The rapper joins a growing list of celebrities who identify as non-binary including Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Elliot Paige, G-Flip, Rose McGowan and more.

In 2019, Lil Uzi made headlines announcing he was quitting music. "I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports but I'm done with music," he wrote at the time. "I deleted everything. I wanna be normal ... I wanna wake up in 2013." However, he returned with new music later that year.