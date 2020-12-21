Rachel Zoe Says She's 'Scarred for Life' After 9-Year-Old Son Skyler Fell 40 Feet Off a Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe is still recuperating from emotional distress as her young son recovers from his own injuries. The fashion designer and TV personality is opening up about the frightening incident that landed her 9-year-old son, Skyler, in the emergency room after falling off a ski lift.

Zoe took to her Instagram Story on Monday and shared a photo of her eldest son in a hospital bed, covered in a blanket but waving for the camera.

"So I typically don't share like this, but I'm posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute..." wrote Zoe, who shares Skyler -- and 7-year-old son Kaius -- with husband Rodger Berman. "This is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I've ever known."

Zoe went on to say that, while her son was doing OK, she and Berman "are shattered and numb" by what happened. However, she added that they "woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK."

Rachel Zoe/Instagram

Zoe went on soon after to detail the harrowing incident, which occurred on Sunday during a family ski outing.

"Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift," Zoe explained. "Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened."

"Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion," Zoe continued. "Mom and Dad [are] scarred for life."

Rachel Zoe/Instagram

Skyler himself wanted to share an update, and appeared on his mom's Instagram Story explaining how he's already feeling better.

"I'm OK, I'm just sore," a pajama-clad Skyler explained, getting out of bed and walking around the room to show how he's recovering. "I'm kinda hurting but I'm fine."

Rachel Zoe/Instagram

Zoe added another short post, explaining that she and her husband "have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of talking and laughing."

"Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply stare at him until further notice," she added. "Hug your babies extra from us today."

Rachel Zoe/Instagram