Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Doing a Dramatic Reading of Britney Spears' Note to Sister Jamie Lynn

Rachel Zegler is apologizing. The 20-year-old West Side Story star came under fire earlier this week when she posted a video of herself doing a dramatic reading of Britney Spears'recent tweets slamming her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always," Zegler tweeted on Monday. "While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone."

Zegler continued, "This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable."

Zegler originally posted the video to her socials, but it has since been deleted. In the clip, she treated Britney's tweets as a dramatic monologue, acting them out in what appears to be her home. Britney fans quickly took to social media the criticize the post, saying it was in bad taste.

"Look I love Rachel Zegler but this was very very dumb. Using someone’s trauma as a monologue is something you should never even consider doing," one fan wrote.

"Rachel zegler is my girl and i will ride for her til the end and she deserves an oscar nom for west side story, but pls lord get her a social media manager," another tweeted.

In Britney's original tweets, she called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, who is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The 40-year-old pop star told her younger sister she had "stooped to a whole new level of LOW," and asked her to "please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books."

She went on to call her sister a "scum person."

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been publicly battling back and forth in the last week, with Jamie Lynn blaming Britney for her family receiving death threats due to her "vague and accusatory posts," adding she could "put an end" to it if she wanted to.

Britney has been very vocal in speaking out against her family in the past year as her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.

