Questlove to Direct 'Aristocats' Live-Action 'Reimagining'

After winning an Oscar for the first film he ever directed, Questlove is looking to branch out from documentary filmmaking into narrative storytelling with a live-action adaptation of Disney's The Aristocats.

Questlove -- most famous for his work as the frontman for The Roots -- has been tapped to make his feature film directorial debut for Walt Disney Studios, helming a live-action/hybrid "reimagining" of the House of Mouse's acclaimed 1970 animated feature.

Questlove is also set to serve as an executive producer on the film, as well as oversee the music for the film, according toDeadline, who first reported the news.

The script for the new project is being penned by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin, while Gluck's production company, Olive Bridge, is set to produce.

Walt Disney's The Aristocats, released to ciritcal praise in 1970, tells the tale of a family of Parisian cats whose owner -- a wealthy opera singer -- dies, and leaves all her money to her beloved felines. The late singer's butler, in a fit of jealousy and greed, kidnaps the cats and casts them out into the countryside, where they must make it back home with whatever help they can get.

This is the latest in a long line of Disney animated classics to get a live-action remake, following the likes of 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp, Mulan and Pinocchio, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, Questlove took home an Oscar in 2021 for Best Documentary Feature for his film, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).