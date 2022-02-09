Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Expecting Baby No. 2

Quentin Tarantino's wife, Daniella, is pregnant with their second child together. A rep for the director confirmed the happy news to ET on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old director and his 38-year-old wife -- who's a singer and model, and the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick -- are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Leo, whom they welcomed in February 2020. They got married in November 2018 after dating on and off for more than eight years. He first met Daniella while promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel in 2009.

Tarantino has remained largely private about his relationship with Daniella. But while promoting his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Cannes in May 2019, Tarantino did gush about his wife during a press conference.

"Well, I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago …Because I just got married six months ago," he said. "And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl."