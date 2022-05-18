'Queer as Folk' Channels Pulse Shooting in First, Emotional Trailer for Peacock Reboot

Russell T. Davies’ groundbreaking gay drama, Queer as Folk, is back once again. This time, the Peacock revival starring Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell and others moves the story to New Orleans, where the lives of a diverse group of friends are transformed after a mass shooting in a popular LGBTQ club.

In the first, emotional trailer for the upcoming streaming series, viewers get a closer look at the “vibrant reimagining” from creator Stephen Dunn, who “wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment.”

“In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives,” he shared, with Davies adding, “The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry -- everything a queer show should be.”

“With Queer as Folk, we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative,” said executive producer Jaclyn Moore.

In addition to Johnny Sibilly as the successful lawyer Noah and Ryan O’Connell, who also serves as co-executive producer, as a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy named Julian, Queer as Folk stars Devin Way as the charming and sometimes chaotic Brodie, Fin Argus as cocky high schooler Mingus and Jesse James Keitel as a semi-reformed party girl Ruthie whose partner Shar (CG) has just given birth to their twins.

Notable guest stars include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Nyle DiMarco, White Lotus breakout Lukas Gage and many others.

Queer as Folk debuts June 9 on Peacock.